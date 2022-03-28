Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FRU stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$15.44. 250,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,460. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.