Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.0 days.

FPRUF remained flat at $$75.83 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

