Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.0 days.
FPRUF remained flat at $$75.83 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $69.05. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.
Fraport Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fraport (FPRUF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.