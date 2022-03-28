Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.53.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.55. 1,767,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,317. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.