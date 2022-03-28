FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.50 Million

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $817.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 2,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,693. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in FormFactor by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

