Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

FHTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FHTX traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

