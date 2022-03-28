Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target Cut to CHF 160 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 166 to CHF 160 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLGZY. Morgan Stanley lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of FLGZY stock remained flat at $$7.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $7.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

