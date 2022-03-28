Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

