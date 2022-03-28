Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will report $86.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.85 million to $87.22 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $376.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 10.6% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR opened at $72.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

