Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of SVVC opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.56. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $6.78.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.