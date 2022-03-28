FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.00

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 109.10 ($1.44), with a volume of 44220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.30 ($1.41).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.51) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.50) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.86 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £820.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.99.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

