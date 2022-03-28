First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,000 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.
