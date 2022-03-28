First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 167.9% in March

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 167.9% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of GRID stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $93.07. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

