First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QABA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 65,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,103. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

