First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LMBS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 447,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,481. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

