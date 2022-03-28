First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $87.71 Average PT from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,249. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,330,000 after acquiring an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after buying an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

