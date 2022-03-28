First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $53.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

