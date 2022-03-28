First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.
OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $53.00 on Monday. First Farmers Financial has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
