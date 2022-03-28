Financial Review: FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) versus ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ENEVA S A/S alerts:

87.8% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FirstEnergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 3 4 0 2.57

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $43.71, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% FirstEnergy 11.52% 18.38% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and FirstEnergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.13 billion 2.30 $1.28 billion $2.35 19.08

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Risk & Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats ENEVA S A/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENEVA S A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEVA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEVA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.