Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 18th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $46.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,685,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,967,000 after purchasing an additional 467,596 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,180,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,508 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,792,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 81,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

