Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 145,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.

