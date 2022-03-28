Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

FEMY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Femasys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Femasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Femasys in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

