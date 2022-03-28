Feathercoin (FTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,823.00

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $2,823.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.