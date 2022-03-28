Fear Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $695,455.00 (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Fear has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001090 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $695,455.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036238 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00110514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

