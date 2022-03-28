FairCoin Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $612,621.57 and $30.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001538 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041001 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

