Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Up 5.9%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. 7,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 336,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. OpenView Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $441,947,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,842,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,064,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $39,599,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

