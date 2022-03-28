Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,391 shares of company stock worth $25,772,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

