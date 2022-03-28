Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $45.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

