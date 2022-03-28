Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

XELA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $75.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 474,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

