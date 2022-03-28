Exeedme (XED) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (XED) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and $601,445.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.46 or 0.07088822 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.01 or 0.99807660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

