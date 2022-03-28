Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) PT Lowered to $20.00

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Exagen has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $136.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

