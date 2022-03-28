Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Down 56.8% in March

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,002. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

