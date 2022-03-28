Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) VP Sells $118,000.00 in Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $299.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.67.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

