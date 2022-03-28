Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after buying an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after buying an additional 166,585 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTRG stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

