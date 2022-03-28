Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,447 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,567,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

