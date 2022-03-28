Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.