EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $132.00 at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.59.

NYSE EOG opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

