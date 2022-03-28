Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will report $10.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.70 billion and the highest is $11.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $48.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $53.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 119,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,600. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

