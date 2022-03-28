Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Down 51.8% in March

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ESVIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.
Ensign Energy Services stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,023. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.