Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives €15.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.66 ($17.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENI shares. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get ENI alerts:

ETR:ENI traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €13.47 ($14.80). 33,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.34 and a 200 day moving average of €12.48.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.