Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of ENFN opened at $12.53 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.