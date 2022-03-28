Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $15.50 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.75. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.