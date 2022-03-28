Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a PE ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

