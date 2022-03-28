Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ESTC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.41.
ESTC stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
