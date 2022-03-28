EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EDPFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $62.84.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

