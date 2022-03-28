Edison International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Edison International has raised its dividend by 3.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.79 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

