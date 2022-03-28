Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,953,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $177.59 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.26.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

