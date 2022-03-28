eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

EBAY opened at $57.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

