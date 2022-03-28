Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $175.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.97.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after buying an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.