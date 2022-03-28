Eastside Distilling (EAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EAST stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastside Distilling by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. The company provides rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Tequila brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name; and whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand.

