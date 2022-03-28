Eastern Bank Purchases 335 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

About Amgen (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.