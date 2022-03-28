East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 62.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 70,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,551. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

